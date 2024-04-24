Ranbir Kapoor's EPIC Transformation from 'Animal' to Lord Ram Storms Internet - See Pics

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari helmed Ramayana. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to prep for the role if latest pictures shared by his trainer are anything to go by. Scroll ahead to see how Ranbir transforms from his beefed up bod to the chiseled avatar as he gears of to play the revered Hindu god in the upcoming mythological drama.

Hyderabad: Ranbir Kapoor has been hitting the gym hard lately, prepping for his upcoming roles in two big films: Ramayana and Animal Park. The 41-year-old actor, fresh off the success of Animal, is now gearing up to portray Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. And as if that wasn't enough, he's also getting ready for Animal Park, the sequel to his 2023 hit.

His fitness journey has been impressive if pictures shared by celebrity fitness trainer Shivohaam are anything to go by. Shivohaam, known for working with stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Jacqueline Fernandez, has been documenting Ranbir's progress on Instagram. The actor's dedication is evident in his chiselled physique and impressive six-pack abs, the result of three years of relentless training.

Shivohaam's Instagram carousel post showcases Ranbir's transformation for both movies, giving fans a glimpse of his Animal avatar and his preparation for Ramayana. The trainer attributes Ranbir's success to his unwavering willpower and commitment. Meanwhile, Ranbir's personal trainer, Nam, recently shared a video of the actor tackling various workouts, with special appearances by his wife, Alia Bhatt, and daughter, Raha. Earlier, pictures from Ranbir's archery training for Ramayana also surfaced online.

Apart from Ramayana and Animal Park, he's also set to star in Love and War, alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This film marks his second collaboration with Bhansali since his debut in Saawariya in 2007.

