Ranbir Kapoor Cruises Through Mumbai in His New Rs 8 Crore Luxury Car - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is currently savouring the peak phase of his life, both personally and professionally. Adding to his bliss, Ranbir recently bought a lavish luxury car valued at crores, surprising the people of Mumbai as he drove through the bustling city streets on Wednesday.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Ranbir was spotted driving the new car in Mumbai, attracting the attention of onlookers with its swanky presence. Opting for the grand Bentley Continental, known to be the costliest Bentley model available, the actor paid a whopping Rs 8 crore for this brand-new vehicle.

Amidst the success of his latest film Animal, which raked in a staggering sum of Rs 900 crore worldwide, Ranbir continues to bask in its hit. The movie, released in December last year, remains a hot topic even now and has secured a prominent position as one of the most streamed films on the popular OTT platform, Netflix.

Looking ahead, Ranbir is all set to portray the character of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming project Ramayana, the filming of which commenced with a ceremonial pooja on Tuesday. With a clean-shaven look and a muscular physique, the actor is diligently preparing to embody the role of Lord Ram on screen.

Furthermore, Ranbir is gearing up to collaborate once again with the esteemed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the movie Love and War, scheduled for a 2025 release in cinemas. Joined by Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in leading roles, this cinematic venture is highly anticipated by fans and enthusiasts alike.