By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 9, 2024, 12:58 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor Immersed in Intensive Training for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana - Watch

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is diligently preparing for his role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, undergoing rigorous training in the countryside with his personal trainer Nam. Fans are excited about his commitment and eagerly await his transformative performance.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has ventured away from home to the countryside to prepare for his upcoming role as Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Alongside his personal trainer Nam, Ranbir is fully immersed in a rigorous routine that involves trekking, cycling, weightlifting, and various other physical activities to hone his portrayal.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram on Tuesday, Ranbir can be seen engaging in an array of workout techniques, including exercises with a gym ball, kettlebells, and ropes, as well as running, hiking, and biking. Fans were quick to applaud Ranbir's commitment, noting his meticulous training regimen for the role of Ram. Excitement buzzed among admirers as they eagerly anticipated the actor's transformative performance. A fan wrote, "Kuch to toofani hone wala hai." Another commented, "Great actor."

Having garnered praise for his role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Ranbir is now poised to reprise the character of Aziz in the sequel, Animal Park, yet to commence filming. At the same time, the actor is focused on his portrayal of Lord Ram in Tiwari's Ramayana, sparking speculation on the casting of Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana, alongside potential cast considerations such as Sunny Deol for the character of Lord Hanuman.

Although casting details remain unconfirmed, rumours have hinted at Bobby Deol's possible involvement in portraying Kumbhkaran, while speculation swirls around Vijay Sethupathi's potential portrayal of Raavan's brother Vibhishan, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film's cast.

