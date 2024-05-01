Anupam Kher Meets 'One of Favourite Persons' Jr NTR, Expresses Admiration for His 'Work'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Anupam Kher Meets 'one of favouite persons' Jr NTR

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher bumped into Telugu superstar Jr NTR. Kher showered the RRR actor with praises as he shares his picture on his social media handle.

Hyderabad: Anupam Kher, a veteran Bollywood actor, uploaded a photo of himself with RRR fame actor Jr NTR on Wednesday. Kher praised the star, adding he "loved" his work in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Anupam took to X and uploaded a photo with the South superstar.

In the photo, the two celebs can be seen posing for the camera in a restaurant. Sharing the picture, Anupam added in the caption, "It was such a pleasure to meet one of my favourite people and actors, @tarak9999, last night. Have loved his work. May he keep rising from strength to strength! Jai Ho! #Actors."

The two apparently bumped into each other at an eatery and bonded over dinner. Kher, in the picture, can be seen wearing a white shirt paired with matching pants. The actor had sneakers on to complete his look. On the other hand, Jr NTR looked dashing in a black full-sleeve t-shirt, dark-coloured jeans and matching shoes.

As soon as Kher shared the picture on social media, fans of both actors rushed to the comment section to shower their love onto them. Reacting to the post, a user wrote: "Wow great Pic ❤️ Junior friend 😍 Love you anupam kher Saab." Another one commented: "Man of masses NTR."

On the professional front, Anupam is busy directing his second film, Tanvi The Great. It is his comeback to the director's chair after 22 years. His first film as a director was Om Jai Jadish, which circled around three brothers played by Fardeen Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Jr NTR, on the other hand, is preparing for film War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Devara: Part 1, a pan-India film with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film is scheduled for release on October 10.

Read More

  1. Bald and Beautiful: Anupam Kher Buys Comb from Street Seller in a Heartwarming Gesture - Watch
  2. Devara - Part 1: Jr NTR Set to Kickstart Final Leg of Shoot - When Does it Begin?
  3. Leaked: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's Stylish Looks from War 2 Set Storms Social Media

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

With Artificial Intelligence, Researchers Find Where Greek Philosopher Plato Was Buried

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.