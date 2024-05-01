Anupam Kher Meets 'One of Favourite Persons' Jr NTR, Expresses Admiration for His 'Work'

Hyderabad: Anupam Kher, a veteran Bollywood actor, uploaded a photo of himself with RRR fame actor Jr NTR on Wednesday. Kher praised the star, adding he "loved" his work in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Anupam took to X and uploaded a photo with the South superstar.

In the photo, the two celebs can be seen posing for the camera in a restaurant. Sharing the picture, Anupam added in the caption, "It was such a pleasure to meet one of my favourite people and actors, @tarak9999, last night. Have loved his work. May he keep rising from strength to strength! Jai Ho! #Actors."

The two apparently bumped into each other at an eatery and bonded over dinner. Kher, in the picture, can be seen wearing a white shirt paired with matching pants. The actor had sneakers on to complete his look. On the other hand, Jr NTR looked dashing in a black full-sleeve t-shirt, dark-coloured jeans and matching shoes.

As soon as Kher shared the picture on social media, fans of both actors rushed to the comment section to shower their love onto them. Reacting to the post, a user wrote: "Wow great Pic ❤️ Junior friend 😍 Love you anupam kher Saab." Another one commented: "Man of masses NTR."

On the professional front, Anupam is busy directing his second film, Tanvi The Great. It is his comeback to the director's chair after 22 years. His first film as a director was Om Jai Jadish, which circled around three brothers played by Fardeen Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan.

Jr NTR, on the other hand, is preparing for film War 2, which stars Hrithik Roshan. The film is directed by Ayan Mukerji. War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 film War starring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor. He also has Devara: Part 1, a pan-India film with Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The film is scheduled for release on October 10.