Bald and Beautiful: Anupam Kher Buys Comb from Street Seller in a Heartwarming Gesture - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Anupam Kher often shares videos on his social media handle showcasing the diverse encounters he has had with individuals from all walks of life. On Thursday, he had an amusing interaction with a street vendor who was selling combs on the roadside. Anupam humorously mocked himself by stating that he did not need a comb, but decided to purchase as it happened to be the vendor's birthday.

Dropping the video on Instagram, Anupam wrote in the caption, "BALD AND BEAUTIFUL!! Funny Encounter in Mumbai: Raju sells combs (कंघी) on the streets of Mumbai! I will never have a reason to buy a comb. But it was his birthday. And he felt if I buy one it will be a good beginning for him. I was sure he had seen better days in life. His smile was infectious and inspirational! If you ever see him please buy his combs. Doesn’t matter if you have hair or not! He will brighten your day with his simple persona! (sic)"

The actor handed Rs 400 to Raju for a comb, which brought a broad smile to the vendor's face. Despite Anupam's initial hesitancy in buying the comb, the vendor insisted upon it. He even mentioned that with the actor's purchase, he was confident in selling additional combs throughout the day. Raju also shared his journey with Anupam, revealing that he had walked from Bandra to Andheri to sell the combs.

In response to the video, a fan commented, "This side of you Anupam sir is very inspiring." Another wrote, "Such a great person you are sir." One more commented, "Your simple gesture made his day and got him to smile. Kindness costs nothing keep spreading and Dulari will be very proud of you."

Moving on to Anupam's upcoming projects, he will be seen in Ashok G's Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay. This heartwarming family entertainer with a touch of drama stars Guru Randhawa and Saiee Manjrekar, along with Ila Arun and the legendary Telugu comedy actor Brahmanandam. Produced by Mach Films and Amit Bhatia, it is set to hit theaters on February 16.