Jr NTR and Wife Pranathi Spotted Jetting Off for his 41st Birthday Celebrations - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Jr NTR's birthday falls on May 20, and his family, friends, and fans are eagerly awaiting the special occasion. Ahead of his 41st birthday, Jr NTR and his wife Pranathi Nandamuri were spotted departing from Hyderabad, with the actor exuding a relaxed vibe in his casual black attire. As he entered the airport, he flashed a warm smile and waved at the paparazzi, showcasing his endearing personality.

The actor has been shooting for his upcoming film War 2, co-starring Hrithik Roshan and his recent return to Hyderabad was a brief one, following the completion of the film's schedule. Jr NTR had made it a point to return late during that night to exercise his civic duty and cast his vote in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

With a brief break from his work commitments, Jr NTR and his wife seem to be planning a birthday getaway abroad. The occasion is expected to be a grand affair, with rumours circulating about the release of the first single from Devara: Part 1 on the same day. This highly anticipated film, directed by Koratala Siva, marks Jr NTR's second collaboration with the director after Janata Garage.

Jr NTR last appeared in the 2022 blockbuster RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, where he shared the screen with Ram Charan. In Devara: Part 1, he will be joined by an ensemble cast, including Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain, among others. The film's soundtrack, crafted by Anirudh Ravichander, is expected to be a highlight, given the composer's impressive track record in Telugu cinema.