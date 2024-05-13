Tollywood Icons SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Others Urge Public Participation in LS Polls

Hyderabad: South actors Allu Arjun and Jr NTR exercised their voting rights at the polling booth in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Allu Arjun, dressed in a white t-shirt and black jeans, emphasized the importance of voting, while NTR Jr, clad in a blue shirt and trousers, urged citizens to actively participate in the electoral process. Padma Vibhushan awardee Chiranjeevi also cast his vote and urged people to utilize their power by voting. Filmmaker Teja and Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani were also among the Telugu cinema personalities who stepped out to cast their votes, echoing the call for civic engagement. SS Rajamouli and his son SS Karthikeya also exercised their franchise and emphasized the responsibility of citizens to participate in the democratic process. Voting took place for 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory, along with the State Legislative Assembly seats of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.