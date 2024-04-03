Joker 2 Trailer Release Date out, Joaquin, Lady Gaga Make for a Bewitching Duo in New Poster

Hyderabad: The new poster for the upcoming movie Joker 2 has just been released by Warner Bros announcing trailer release date. The Joker 2 trailer is set to drop on April 9, building anticipation for its release on October 4, following the success of the first film released in 2019.

The latest poster shared by the makers features Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, also known as Joker, alongside Lady Gaga, who plays his love interest Harley Quinn. Dressed up in formal attire, with their signature clown makeup on, the duo is seen striking a classic ballroom dancing pose in the poster.

Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Joker in the first movie, is returning to reprise his role, while Lady Gaga joins the cast in a role inspired by Harley Quinn. Todd Phillips, known for his work on movies like The Hangover series, Due Date, and War Dogs, breathed new life into the DC Comics character with the origin story that became a blockbuster hit.

The original film follows Arthur Fleck's journey from a failed clown to a criminal, and the sequel is taking a different approach by turning it into a musical, with Lady Gaga adding her star power to the mix. The sequel will include 15 cover songs and boasts a hefty budget of $200 million.

Zazie Beetz, who will be reprising her role as Sophie in Joker 2, believes the shift to a musical format for the sequel makes perfect sense. In an interview, she mentioned, "I can see Arthur, who is feeling and experiencing so much, dancing and singing about it. He's the Joker, so I think it makes sense to me."