Los Angeles: Joker: Folie A Deux, the sequel of Joker won't be out until later next year but that doesn't stop the film from being one of the highly anticipated DC outings. Building up the excitement around the second installment of the Oscar-winning film, the makers took to social media to share an interesting image from the film to mark the occasion of Valentine's Day.

On Wednesday, Joker: Folie A Deux's director Todd Phillips took to Instagram to share an image featuring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix. Sharing the image, Todd who has a following of 593K on Instagram, extended Valentine's Day greetings to his followers and fans of Joker who are waiting for the sequel with bated breath.

With the image, Joker makers unveiled Lady Gaga's first look from the film. If reports are to be believed, the pop icon will be seen playing Harley Quinn in the film. For unversed, Quinn is a character from DC Comics. Joker 2 is going to be a musical and Gaga's presence in the film will make it even more special.

While nothing much is revealed about the film, the latest image hints at an after-kiss moment shared by the two. In the image, Gaga is lost in Joker's eyes seemingly smitten by the man who is wronged by society and channels his rage and disgust in a destructive way. Upon its release in 2019, Joker was a smash hit. Sweeping off most award shows for the year, the film went onto become the highest-grossing R-rated film in the history of Hollywood.