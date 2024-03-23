Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix Starrer Joker 2 Is a Musical Amped up with over 15 Covers

Hyderabad: The eagerly awaited sequel to Joker is about to surprise audiences with a musical twist. Reports reveal that the film's soundtrack will feature a mix of at least 15 iconic songs reimagined for Gotham's twisted world, along with original music. Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix will bring their charm to Joker: Folie à Deux as they step into the shoes of Joker and Harley Quinn.

According to an international webloid report, Todd Phillips' long-awaited follow-up, Joker: Folie à Deux, will predominantly showcase familiar tunes, with an estimated 15 reimaginings in progress. Described as a 'jukebox' musical, an insider told the webloid that a song likely to be reimagined is This Is Entertainment from the 1953 production Band Wagon, often linked to Judy Garland.

While the report hints that there will be original songs alongside the reimagined covers, specifics remain wrapped in mystery. Warner Bros. declined to comment on this aspect as well as the involvement of Hildur Gudnadottir, the Academy Award-winning composer of the first film. Yet, a source hinted that she might still 'infuse her signature, evocative notes' into the musical performances.

Details about The Joker 2's plot are still under wraps, however, the movie is touted to be a 'drama set in and around the world of Arkham Asylum.' According to insider sources, the sequel is likely to continue from the point where the first part ended with Arthur fleeing the asylum after a violent incident.

Besides Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the cast features Zazie Beetz, Catherine Keener, and Brendan Gleeson. Co-written by Phillips and Scott Silver, the screenplay promises an intriguing narrative. With a reported budget of approximately 200 million dollars, Joker 2 marks a massive leap from the initial movie's budget of around 60 million dollars, positioning it as Warner Bros' next blockbuster after Dune 2. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 4.