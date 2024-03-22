Jawan 2 in the Works with Shah Rukh Khan? Atlee Spills on Future Projects

Hyderabad: Indian filmmaker Atlee, best renowned for his award-winning work in the Tamil industry, collaborated with Shah Rukh Khan for the first time on the smash hit Jawan. In his Hindi directorial debut with Jawan, the acclaimed filmmaker smashed records with the action thriller. He recently opened about his plans to make a sequel to the film at an event.

Last year, filmmaker Arun Kumar, known as Atlee, won over Hindi filmgoers with his blockbuster Jawan. While Shah Rukh Khan's star power boosted the film's reach, the storyline, action, songs, cast, and performances all contributed to its box office success. Recently, Atlee attended a function, where he firmly addressed the journalists, spilling the beans on his upcoming ventures.

When asked if he was working on Jawan 2, the filmmaker replied, "I am not sure about it. But I'll write something that will surprise you. Every film had a chance of becoming a sequel, but I always surprised the audience with new and unexpected content. So, I'll come up with something. Let us see."

When asked if he would work again with Shah Rukh Khan, the director-producer replied, "Of course, there is no denial. We'll work together. When, how, and what is entirely up to Shah Rukh sir." He was then asked about the experience of working with SRK and the atmosphere during the shoot. To which he replied, "It was amazing. He was the most enjoyable, emotionally driven guy to work with, and he is visionary and highly prompt. He is incredibly knowledgeable about filmmaking and is unquestionably the Bible of my cinema."

On the work front, Atlee has teamed up with Varun Dhawan for the first time for tentatively titled VD 18, which he will co-produce with Murad Khetani.