Atlee Offers Peek into #A6 Prep, Capturing Son Meer's Adorable Approval - Tune in for the Cuteness!

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Atlee is relishing after garnering ample success with his latest directorial endeavour, Jawan, featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The movie grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Riding on this triumph, the director is now gearing up for his next project, tentatively titled A6, which will be his 6th directorial venture.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Atlee shared a video offering a sneak peek into the discussions surrounding his upcoming project. The clip concludes on an endearing note as Atlee secures the approval of his son, who was seated on his mother's lap. Sharing the video, Atlee wrote in the caption, "#A6 discussion."

Reportedly, Atlee is engaged in talks with superstar Allu Arjun for this impending venture. Speculation is rife that the discussions have been ongoing for some time, with both parties expressing interest in collaborating on a high-voltage commercial film that will present Allu Arjun in a fresh avatar.

In addition, Atlee has been in talks with various prominent figures in the Bollywood industry, including meetings with Salman Khan. Nevertheless, no concrete plans have materialised with Salman Khan, and discussions with Shah Rukh Khan for a potential reunion remain in the preliminary phases. Impressively, Atlee has also approached Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan for potential partnerships, with a definitive choice of the lead actor for his upcoming project on the horizon.

While Allu Arjun seems to be the frontrunner presently, the dynamic nature of the entertainment sphere leaves room for swift changes. Atlee aims to kick off filming for A6 in October. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, is preparing for Pushpa 2 and has another venture lined up with director Trivikram.