Atlee Offers Peek into #A6 Prep, Capturing Son Meer's Adorable Approval - Tune in for the Cuteness!

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 30 minutes ago

Atlee Shares Glimpse from 'A6 Discussion', Gets Approval from Son - Watch

Director Atlee drops a video on Instagram, which offers a glimpse into the discussions of his upcoming film, tentatively titled A6. The video also captures the heartwarming moment when Atlee seeks his son Meer's approval.

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Atlee is relishing after garnering ample success with his latest directorial endeavour, Jawan, featuring Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The movie grossed over Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Riding on this triumph, the director is now gearing up for his next project, tentatively titled A6, which will be his 6th directorial venture.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Wednesday, Atlee shared a video offering a sneak peek into the discussions surrounding his upcoming project. The clip concludes on an endearing note as Atlee secures the approval of his son, who was seated on his mother's lap. Sharing the video, Atlee wrote in the caption, "#A6 discussion."

Reportedly, Atlee is engaged in talks with superstar Allu Arjun for this impending venture. Speculation is rife that the discussions have been ongoing for some time, with both parties expressing interest in collaborating on a high-voltage commercial film that will present Allu Arjun in a fresh avatar.

In addition, Atlee has been in talks with various prominent figures in the Bollywood industry, including meetings with Salman Khan. Nevertheless, no concrete plans have materialised with Salman Khan, and discussions with Shah Rukh Khan for a potential reunion remain in the preliminary phases. Impressively, Atlee has also approached Ranbir Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan for potential partnerships, with a definitive choice of the lead actor for his upcoming project on the horizon.

While Allu Arjun seems to be the frontrunner presently, the dynamic nature of the entertainment sphere leaves room for swift changes. Atlee aims to kick off filming for A6 in October. Allu Arjun, on the other hand, is preparing for Pushpa 2 and has another venture lined up with director Trivikram.

READ MORE

  1. Atlee Touches Shah Rukh Khan's Feet at Award Gala, Watch What Leads Next
  2. Varun Dhawan Looks Intense in Baby John First Poster: 'No Beast Is More Savage than Man...'
  3. VD18 Is Now Baby John, Catch Varun Dhawan in His Massiest Avatar yet in Atlee-backed Actioner

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

The Big Brother Syndrome

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.