VD18 Is Now Baby John, Catch Varun Dhawan in His Massiest Avatar yet in Atlee-backed Actioner

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Feb 5, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

Updated : Feb 5, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

Varun Dhawan, VD18, Baby John

The makers of Varun Dhawan's tentatively titled film VD18, announced title of the film on Monday. The actioner helmed by Kalees is now called Baby John. Varun aside, the upcoming film also features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles.

Hyderabad: After teasing a 'big reveal' on Sunday, the makers of Varun Dhawan's upcoming venture unveiled the title of their upcoming venture. Earlier known as VD18, the film is christened Baby John. Backed by Atlee and helmed by A. Kaleeswaran, popularly known as Kalees, the upcoming film is an actioner featuring National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Taking to social media, Atlee shared Baby John announcement video. The promotional asset hints at a mass entertainer loaded with action. Sharing Baby John title announcement video, Atlee wrote, "Unveiling the Biggest Action Entertainer #BabyJohn starring #VarunDhawan, #KeerthySuresh & #WamiqaGabbi releasing on 31st May in cinemas!"

Almost a minute long glimpse showcases Varun Dhawan donning a gangster avatar sitting on a throne adorned with blazing guns. The footage provides a sneak peek into the high-energy action spectacle, accompanied by powerful background music and revealing a bit of the title track.

Ever since Baby John went on floors, Varun had been sharing a lot of updates from making of the film. He also suffered four injuries while shooting for Baby John. Earlier, Varun posted a picture of his swollen leg on his Instagram stories while he recently delighted fans with glimpse from the Mahurat Pooja ceremony.

  •

The film which will mark Varun's 18th outing as an actor, went on floors in October 2023. Initially reports suggested that Sanya Malhotra will be part of the film. Keerthy Suresh, however, lapped up the role which was earlier offered to Sanya.

Baby John is jointly bankrolled by Atlee and Murad Khetani. The makers have tapped S Thaman to score music of the film. Baby John will hit the big screens on May 31, 2024.

Last Updated :Feb 5, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

