Varun Dhawan Looks Intense in Baby John First Poster: 'No Beast Is More Savage than Man...'

Hyderabad: Actor Varun Dhawan recently unveiled the first poster of his upcoming action thriller film "Baby John" on Instagram. The poster features Varun in a striking appearance, wearing a black vest, with long hair, and holding a knife. Directed by Atlee, the film promises an intense cinematic experience.

On February 7th, Varun Dhawan shared the eagerly awaited first poster of his upcoming film Baby John on Instagram. The poster features a powerful message: "No beast is more savage than man when possessed with power answerable to his rage."

In the poster, Varun embodies a fierce persona, sporting long hair and wielding a sharp weapon. A menacing eye in the background adds to the intensity of the scene. Varun's caption for the poster reads, "Hold on tight, the ride is about to get wild. #BabyJohn coming to your nearest theaters on May 31st!"

Immediately after Varun shared the poster, his friends and fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Actor Arjun Kapoor praised Varun as a "Mass messiah," while a fan predicted that the poster could break the internet. Another fan marveled at Varun's appearance, commenting, "Woooooow Looking superb," and a user exclaimed, "This is incredible!!!"

The title announcement video, released earlier, offered a glimpse into the film, featuring Varun in action-packed sequences. Followign which several celebrties expressed their excitement for the film. Arjun Kapoor shared the video, expressing anticipation for the collaboration between Atlee and Varun Dhawan. Janhvi Kapoor, who had previously worked with Varun, expressed her excitement, commenting, "Excuse me, Baby John, what have you done to baby @varundvn?? This looks fire."

Karan Johar praised Varun's performance, writing, "VD in the house! #babyjohn killing it! Congratulations to @atlee47 and the entire team! #Kalees." Rohit Shetty also commended Varun, saying, "Welcome to the world of mass entertainer, Varun... Blockbuster loading..."

Directed by Kalees, Baby John also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Keerthy Suresh. The film is set to hit theatres on May 31, 2024.