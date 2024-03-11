Atlee Touches Shah Rukh Khan's Feet at Award Gala, Watch What Leads Next

Hyderabad: The bond between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan director Atlee is marked by affection and mutual respect. At the Zee Cine Awards 2024, where SRK bagged the Best Actor award for his roles in Jawan and Pathaan, Atlee too was honoured with Best Director trophy. In a heartwarming moment from the award gala, Atlee was seen touching Shah Rukh's feet after being honoured with the Best Director award at the ceremony held in Mumbai on Sunday night.

As Atlee's name was announced as the winner, amidst the audience's applause, he humbly approached Shah Rukh Khan and touched his feet, despite Shah Rukh's attempt to dissuade him. This gesture was followed by an affectionate hug shared by the duo as the packed arena looked on.

Jawan marked the debut collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee, featuring a stellar cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, and others. The film, released the previous year, achieved tremendous success, grossing an impressive Rs 1160 crore globally.

The triumph of Jawan has fueled Atlee's desire to work with Shah Rukh Khan once again. Speaking at an event, Atlee earlier expressed his admiration for Khan and his aspiration to create another project together. Describing Shah Rukh as the epitome of Indian cinema, Atlee expressed his dream to collaborate on a project surpassing Jawan's success. The filmmaker affirmed his intention to approach Shah Rukh Khan when he cracks an idea which he believes can surpass Jawan.