Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan is poised to take the lead in an upcoming untitled film, backed by Atlee is known. The film has been creating a buzz since it commenced production in August, 2023. The anticipation surrounding the project reached a peak when Varun Dhawan teased a "big reveal" from the film, tentatively titled VD 18.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Varun shared a post featuring 'VD18' in red against a dark, cloudy backdrop with scattered trails resembling an explosion. The post hinted at a major update on VD 18, scheduled for tomorrow at 2 PM, sparking speculation about the imminent revelation of the film's title.

VD18: Varun Dhawan Teases 'Big Reveal' from Atlee-backed Upcoming Film

The film will seemingly feature some intense action sequences by Varun as the actor suffered four injuries while shooting for VD18. The most recent occurring last December. Back then, the actor also shared a video of his bandaged leg in the aftermath of the incident.

In December, the VD18 team wrapped up a shooting schedule in Kerala, yet no official details about the project have been disclosed. Alongside Varun, the film features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles.

Varun's most recent appearance was in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama film Bawaal, where he starred opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Additionally, he is set to headline the Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series Citadel, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The release date for the Indian version is still pending, with Raj and DK spearheading its creation. The international version of Citadel featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Varun Dhawan's diverse projects showcase his versatility in the film industry, keeping fans eagerly awaiting updates on VD18 and the much-anticipated Indian adaptation of Citadel.