Loading...

VD18: Varun Dhawan Teases 'Big Reveal' from Atlee-backed Upcoming Film

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Feb 4, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

Updated : Feb 4, 2024, 8:04 PM IST

VD18: Varun Dhawan Teases 'Big Reveal' from Atlee-backed Upcoming Film

Varun Dhawan hinted at a "big reveal" from his upcoming film, tentatively titled VD 18. The untitled film backed by Atlee is generating buzz since it went on floors last August. Helmed by Kalees, VD18 also stars Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles.

Hyderabad: Varun Dhawan is poised to take the lead in an upcoming untitled film, backed by Atlee is known. The film has been creating a buzz since it commenced production in August, 2023. The anticipation surrounding the project reached a peak when Varun Dhawan teased a "big reveal" from the film, tentatively titled VD 18.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Varun shared a post featuring 'VD18' in red against a dark, cloudy backdrop with scattered trails resembling an explosion. The post hinted at a major update on VD 18, scheduled for tomorrow at 2 PM, sparking speculation about the imminent revelation of the film's title.

VD18: Varun Dhawan Teases 'Big Reveal' from Atlee-backed Upcoming Film
VD18: Varun Dhawan Teases 'Big Reveal' from Atlee-backed Upcoming Film

The film will seemingly feature some intense action sequences by Varun as the actor suffered four injuries while shooting for VD18. The most recent occurring last December. Back then, the actor also shared a video of his bandaged leg in the aftermath of the incident.

In December, the VD18 team wrapped up a shooting schedule in Kerala, yet no official details about the project have been disclosed. Alongside Varun, the film features Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles.

Varun's most recent appearance was in Nitesh Tiwari's romantic drama film Bawaal, where he starred opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Additionally, he is set to headline the Indian adaptation of the Russo Brothers' series Citadel, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The release date for the Indian version is still pending, with Raj and DK spearheading its creation. The international version of Citadel featured Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Varun Dhawan's diverse projects showcase his versatility in the film industry, keeping fans eagerly awaiting updates on VD18 and the much-anticipated Indian adaptation of Citadel.

Read More

  1. Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Ananya Panday in Desi Boyzz 2 - Reports
  2. Did Samantha and Varun Dhawan Just Tease Citadel Trailer? Fans Can't Keep Calm
  3. Varun Dhawan shares muhurat shots from VD 18 sets, drops update on official title announcement
Last Updated :Feb 4, 2024, 8:04 PM IST

TAGGED:

Varun DhawanAtleeVD18

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.