Arbaaz Khan Confirms Dabangg 4 but Denies Meeting Atlee for Salman Khan Starrer

Hyderabad: Arbaaz Khan has officially confirmed Dabangg 4 amidst speculation surrounding his meeting with Jawan director Atlee. Fans of Salman Khan eagerly anticipate the return of Chulbul Pandey in the fourth installment of the beloved Dabangg franchise. Latest buzz around the film suggested Salman and Arbaaz Khan meeting Atlee, fueling anticipation for the next Dabangg venture.

While talking to a webloid, Arbaaz, the director of Dabangg 2 (2012), addressed these rumors, shedding light on the situation. He indirectly referenced the rumoured meeting while clarifying that he has never crossed paths with Atlee. Despite the lukewarm response to Dabangg 3 at the box office, enthusiasm remains high for Salman Khan's reprisal of his role as Chulbul in the upcoming sequel.

Arbaaz debunked speculations about the alleged meeting with Atlee and said, "It's just a rumour that Salman, Atlee and I have met. I've never met Atlee in my life. I've never seen him, forget meeting him. Until you hear from the horse's mouth, you shouldn't believe [the rumours] too much."

While confirming Dabangg 4, Arbaaz said that he is eager to kickstart work on the project and so is Salman. Both Salman and Arbaaz are currently preoccupied with their respective ventures, delaying the commencement of Dabangg 4 until schedules align. Despite expressing interest in directing the sequel, Arbaaz remains uncertain about his involvement, and said that they are yet to decide who will be at the helm of Dabangg 4.

In addition to Dabangg 4, Salman Khan has other projects in the pipeline, including Tiger versus Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and a collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by AR Murugadoss. Set for an Eid 2025 release, this high-octane drama promises to captivate audiences with its grand scale. Meanwhile, Atlee has commenced prep for his upcoming directorial venture tentatively titled #A6.