Youth Stabbed in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

An official said that 18-year-old Ahsan Zargar, son of Hilal Ahmad Zargar of Zampa Kadal, Chattabal was grievously injured in the stabbing incident and was shifted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for medical treatment.

Representational image
Representational image (File)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A youth was critically injured after being stabbed with a sharp-edged weapon in the Karan Nagar area of central Kashmir's Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

According to officials, the incident occurred near Karan Nagar area, leaving the victim, identified as 18-year-old Ahsan Zargar, son of Hilal Ahmad Zargar of Zampa Kadal, Chattabal, severely wounded. Zargar was promptly transferred to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar for medical treatment.

"Ahsan Zargar (18) was shifted to SMHS Hospital, Srinagar," said a police official.

Hospital officials confirmed that Zargar was admitted and is currently undergoing treatment in the operation theatre (OT), with his condition described as critical.

Meanwhile, Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The stabbing incident comes over two weeks after a man was stabbed to death with a sharp-edged weapon in the Dalgate area of Srinagar. According to police officials, the victim Bilal Ahmad Guroo, son of Nazir Ahmed Guroo and a resident of Bemina, Srinagar, was critically wounded in the attack on May 14 evening. Bilal was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The accused identified as Hilal Ahmad Shera, son of Riyaz Shera and a resident of Tengpora area of Srinagar was arrested in the fatal attack.

