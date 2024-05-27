ETV Bharat / entertainment

Glance at SRK's IPL victory through Suhana, Shanaya, Ananya's Instagram Stories

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 27, 2024, 10:19 AM IST

Updated : May 27, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

As Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the IPL championship this year, his daughter Suhana Khana and her friends Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday took to their social media handles to share their joy.

Instagram StoryAs Shah Rukh Khan's team Kolkata Knight Riders lifted the IPL championship this year, his daughter Suhana Khana and her friends Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday took to their social media handles to share their joy.
Glance at SRK's IPL victory through Suhana, Shanaya, Ananya's Instagram Stories (Instagram Story)

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla's IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders emerged victorious on Sunday after defeating Hyderabad Sunrisers in the finale by 8 wickets. After the historic win, Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan, her friends Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share their excitement at the win. Moreover, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh's wife Gauri Khan and other celebs took to their social media handles to extend congratulatory wishes to the team.

Instagram Story
Instagram Story (Instagram Story)
Instagram Story
Instagram Story (Instagram Story)

After KKR won the IPL, Shah Rukh Khan posed for a family photo with his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and sons Aryan and AbRam. The happy occasion was emphasised even more when SRK gave his wife Gauri a bear hug and a forehead kiss, as well as giving Suhana, Aryan and AbRam warm hugs. Suhana Khan, the daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan, and her friends Ananya and Shanaya shared pictures of the jubilation as soon as the guys in purple raised the trophy.

Instagram Story
Instagram Story (Instagram Story)
Instagram Story
Instagram Story (Instagram Story)
Instagram Story
Instagram Story (Instagram Story)
Instagram Story
Instagram Story (Instagram Story)

The Archies actress posted a photo of the enormous screen that read "KKR won by 8 wickets" on her Instagram stories. "Someone pinch me," is what she commented on the picture. Another Story had the glittering celebration that took place on the ground. Suhana also dumped an old photo of her father on the floor, performing a headstand.

Instagram Story
Instagram Story (Instagram Story)
Instagram Story
Instagram Story (Instagram Story)
Instagram Story
Instagram Story (Instagram Story)
Instagram Story
Instagram Story (Instagram Story)

Suhana's friend Shanaya Kapoor has been supporting KKR since the beginning. She posted numerous photos from the stadium to social media shortly after the squad won the competition. After the team's victory, she was overjoyed and posted a photo of the whole team blowing a flying kiss. Additionally, Kapoor posted a string of candid pictures of herself, Suhana, Ananya and Aryan Khan.

Instagram Story
Instagram Story (Instagram Story)
Instagram Story
Instagram Story (Instagram Story)
Instagram Story
Instagram Story (Instagram Story)

In one of the pictures, she was seen with Ananya and her mother Bhavna Panday, as well as her mother Maheep Kapoor. The Screw Dheela actress also posted a picture Shah Rukh Khan from behind waving at the fans in stadium. In the caption, she said, "Champions." Moreover, SRK's wife Gauri Khan took to Instagram to post a picture of him holding the IPl trophy.

Read More

  1. Shah Rukh Khan Lifts IPL Trophy with Wife Gauri, Locks Suhana, AbRam, Aryan in Tight Embrace - Watch
  2. Shah Rukh Khan Recalls His Saddest Moment as Kolkata Knight Riders Owner
  3. SRK, Prabhas, Vijay Top Ormax's List of Most Popular Male Stars, Alia Leads in Female Category
Last Updated :May 27, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

TAGGED:

KKR VS SRHSHAH RUKH KHAN IPL WINSUHANA KHANANANYA AND SHANAYASUHANA SHANAYA ANANYA ENJOY KKR WIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Valley's Changing Polling Pattern: How Kashmir Has Voted Like the Rest of India

Tamil Nadu: AI-Generated Photo of Missing Girl Rekindles Parents' Hopes after 13 Years of Search

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

Ebrahim Raisi's Death Is Unlikely to Change the Course of the Foreign Policy in Iran: Expert

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.