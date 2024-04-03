From Casting Director to Critically Acclaimed Actor: Vikrant's Journey and 5 Best Performances

Hyderabad: Hyderabad: With his exceptional performances in a diverse set of roles, Vikrant Massey has made a name for himself in the Indian film industry. The actor faced many hurdles and difficulties in his path to becoming an actor, however, he overcame them with his sheer determination. Vikrant was born in Mumbai on April 3, 1987, and today as he turns a year older, here is his story from a casting director to a celebrated actor with five of his top performances to date.

Early in his career, Vikrant worked as an assistant casting director, observing a film set, while fostering his desire to be a star on television. Even though he worked behind the scenes, he was keen on breaking through the cutthroat competition and pursuing his objectives. The actor even quit his TV job with a lucrative package to pursue his big-screen dreams. His commitment to excellence and hard work allowed him to land well-known films like 12th Fail, Lootera, and Chhapaak, wherein he in many instances overshadowed the lead actors.

The role of Aditya in the highly regarded 2013 Vikramaditya Motwane film Lootera was his first brush with a big banner. He received a lot of praise for his subtle performance, which made people take notice of the rising star he was. Vikrant's rise to fame began with this crucial role, which opened up more doors for him in the acting industry.

After becoming popular in Lootera, Vikrant kept captivating audiences with his nuanced acting ability and flair in dialogue delivery. He soon became synonymous with method acting. His depiction of Bablu Pandit in the popular online series Mirzapur made him a household name. His captivating performance lured the viewers and won him a devoted fan base.

In Chhapaak (2020), Vikrant played the role of Amol, delivering a moving performance opposite Deepika Padukone. Vikrant's performance in the biopic, playing a social activist battling for justice alongside an acid attack survivor, demonstrated his ability to bring to life complex characters and nuanced emotions on the screen with much ease.

Massey demonstrated his versatility as an actor with each role, from serious dramas to lighthearted comedy with equal ease. His role in Haseen Dillruba (2021) further cemented his standing as one of Bollywood's most gifted performers, earning him appreciation for his interpretation of the mysterious character of Rishu.

Then 12th Fail (2009) happened, which marked one of Vikrant's most successful ventures. Directed by Atul Sabharwal, the film follows the story of a group of friends navigating the trials and tribulations of adolescence, academic pressure, and teenage romance. In the film, Vikrant portrays the character of a young and spirited man aiming to crack the prestigious IAS exams.

Through his performance, Massey captured the essence of youthfulness and the complexities of teenage life, earning praise for his natural acting. 12th Fail helped him establish himself as a notable talent in the Indian film industry. His performance in the film showcased his potential as an actor and laid the groundwork for his future success in the world of cinema.

Beyond his accomplishments on screen, Massey maintains his modesty and down-to-earth demeanour. His journey from an assistant casting director to a critically acclaimed actor is proof of the actor's talent and perseverance. As Vikrant marks another year, he has a lineup of promising films from The Sabarmati Report to Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.