Vikrant Massey Inks His Son's Name on His Forearm One Month after Embracing Parenthood

Hyderabad: Actor Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur tied the knot in February 2022 after dating for a few years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vardaan, earlier this year. The 12th Fail actor, in a recent post, shared a picture of his most recent tattoo of his son's name permanently inked on his hand.

Vikrant Massey flaunts tattoo

The couple has been overflowing with love and excitement ever since their newborn boy Vardaan was born on February 7. The Mirzapur actor went one step further in his obsession with his son and got his baby's name tattooed on his arm. Vikrant, who rose to fame with his role in the critically acclaimed film The 12th Fail posted a picture of his hand bearing his son's name, the greatest blessing in his life, on Instagram stories.

The tattoo read "Vardaan 7-2-2024." Expressing his feelings over it, he wrote in his Story, "Addiction or addition? I love them both. The actor had earlier talked about the new chapter in his life at an event after becoming a father. Massey claimed that although he doesn't do it frequently, he is competent enough to burp their infant and change his diapers. "However, my job is to get my baby boy to burp, and I think I am pretty good at that," he said.

He revealed his feelings about being a father and said that he has always wanted to live this life. "But I honestly can't articulate it. Since it is far more than I had imagined it would be," the actor added. Talking about his upcoming projects, Vikrant is currently working on Sector 36 and has finished filming Yaar Jigri and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.