Elon Musk Threatens to Ban All Apple Devices from His Companies over OpenAI Deal

California: Hours after the iPhone maker announced its partnership with OpenAI on Monday (local time), the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, lashed out at Apple, terming it an "unacceptable security violation", which he said will force him to ban all Apple devices from his companies.

Musk, in a series of posts on social media platform X, expressed concern over the protection of user's information. Calling the integration between the two companies "an unacceptable security violation," Musk said, "don't want it."

"Either stop this creepy spyware or all Apple devices will be banned from the premises of my companies," Musk said while responding to a post on X by Apple CEO Tim Cook. Introducing Apple Intelligence for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, Cook in a post on X wrote, "It's personal, powerful, and private--and it's integrated into the apps you rely on every day."

"Introducing Apple Intelligence--our next chapter in AI," he wrote. Tesla CEO further went on to say "If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation," he added.

Tech giant Apple introduced 'Apple Intelligence', which is a personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, on Monday (local time). Apple Intelligence is deeply integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia. It harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks.

Raising questions on security and privacy through the integration of AI, Musk further said, "It's patently absurd that Apple isn't smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!" "Apple has no clue what's actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They're selling you down the river," the Tesla CEO wrote on X.