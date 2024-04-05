Family Star X Review: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur Starrer Gets Mixed Reactions

Hyderabad: The newly released movie Family Star, helmed by Parasuram, is receiving mixed reactions from both viewers and critics alike. This family-centric romantic drama had been eagerly awaited with lofty expectations. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, the movie has sparked discussions across social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

One user commented about Vijay Deverakonda's impressive return with an electrifying performance that captivated the user in the first half. The user wrote, "#VijayDeverakonda #FamilyStar Deverakonda is back in form, delivering an electrifying performance that kept me hooked throughout the first half. Every aspect of the film, from the music to the pacing, pleasantly surprised me, making it an enjoyable theater experience."

Another user praised the first half for its entertaining quality, particularly appreciating the excellent acting by Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur and the chemistry between them on screen. "#FamilyStarReview 1st half good entertaining @TheDeverakonda and @mrunal0801 did best acting and both on screen chemistry is good," the user wrote.

A netizen shared his perspective, describing the film as a well-narrated family entertainer that portrays the realities of middle-class families effectively. "A well narrated family entertainer with actual realities of every middle class families !!!Good interval twist and @TheDeverakonda's family presence is decent ! Ignore Some lagged scenes... #FamilyStarReview #FamilyStar," the user tweeted.

Nevertheless, a different user reviewed the movie as an average family drama. The user tweeted, "Average Family Drama. #VijayDeverakonda & #MrunalThakur were good & their pairing holds the film. Music & BGM (thumbs up) 1st half was decent but 2nd half has some unwanted scenes. Could have been better." On the other hand, there was a user who expressed dissatisfaction with the film, simply stating, "#FamilyStar Bakwas movie."

Apart from Vijay and Mrunal, Family Star boasts a talented ensemble cast including Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, Jagapathi Babu, Achyuth Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Ajay Ghosh, Ravi Babu, and Divyansha, with Rashmika Mandanna making a cameo appearance. The film delves into the dynamics of a middle-class family, the highs and lows, financial constraints, familial bonds, and romance. Govardhan, the primary breadwinner, initially strict, undergoes a transformation when he must safeguard his family and fight for his love.