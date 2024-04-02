Vijay Deverakonda Reveals How He 'PUNISHED' Himself after Liger Debacle

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 2, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

Vijay Deverakonda Reveals How He 'punished' Himself after Liger Debacle

Vijay Deverakonda reveals he 'punished' himself after Liger debacle. The actor says Liger failure taught him how important is to have self-restrained approach when is comes to discussing about success of the film prior to its release.

Hyderabad: Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda faced a setback with his big-budget movie Liger, co-produced by Karan Johar. The film's failure hit him hard, prompting him to reflect on his actions. He shared how he disciplined himself in response to this setback during a recent press interaction.

Before Liger, Vijay was confident about its success, even boldly predicting its box office performance. However, when the film didn't meet expectations, he took it as a learning experience. He mentioned that despite the failure, his core attitude remained unchanged. Yet, he decided to impose a rule on himself not to discuss his film's success before their release for the next few projects as a form of self-discipline.

"There is no change in my attitude. I have remained the same before and after the release. The only difference is that I decided not to talk about the results of my films (before release) for the next three movies or so. That's the punishment I gave myself," Vijay said during a promotional event for his upcoming film Family Star in Hyderabad. He described this self-imposed restriction as a form of punishment, illustrating his commitment to personal growth and professional integrity.

Liger was Vijay Deverakonda's first venture with director Puri Jagannadh. Back then, predicting Liger's success, Vijay sauid, "I will start counting box office numbers after Rs 200 crore." Despite being touted as his pan-Indian debut, the film received criticism from both critics and audiences, becoming a subject of internet memes.

Now, having moved past the disappointment of Liger, Vijay eagerly anticipates the release of Family Star. This upcoming family drama, directed by Parasuram Petla, marks his second collaboration with the director after their successful venture 'Geetha Govindam'. Set to hit theaters on April 5 in multiple languages, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur.

Read More

  1. Vijay Deverakonda Opens up on Wedding Plans, Says 'I Want to Be a Father'
  2. WATCH: Shahid Kapoor Kisses Vijay Deverakonda at Event, Their Bromance Go Viral
  3. 'Yeh Toh VD Ka Cap Hai': Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's IG Posts Leave Fans Curious

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.