Vijay Deverakonda Reveals How He 'punished' Himself after Liger Debacle

Hyderabad: Telugu heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda faced a setback with his big-budget movie Liger, co-produced by Karan Johar. The film's failure hit him hard, prompting him to reflect on his actions. He shared how he disciplined himself in response to this setback during a recent press interaction.

Before Liger, Vijay was confident about its success, even boldly predicting its box office performance. However, when the film didn't meet expectations, he took it as a learning experience. He mentioned that despite the failure, his core attitude remained unchanged. Yet, he decided to impose a rule on himself not to discuss his film's success before their release for the next few projects as a form of self-discipline.

"There is no change in my attitude. I have remained the same before and after the release. The only difference is that I decided not to talk about the results of my films (before release) for the next three movies or so. That's the punishment I gave myself," Vijay said during a promotional event for his upcoming film Family Star in Hyderabad. He described this self-imposed restriction as a form of punishment, illustrating his commitment to personal growth and professional integrity.

Liger was Vijay Deverakonda's first venture with director Puri Jagannadh. Back then, predicting Liger's success, Vijay sauid, "I will start counting box office numbers after Rs 200 crore." Despite being touted as his pan-Indian debut, the film received criticism from both critics and audiences, becoming a subject of internet memes.

Now, having moved past the disappointment of Liger, Vijay eagerly anticipates the release of Family Star. This upcoming family drama, directed by Parasuram Petla, marks his second collaboration with the director after their successful venture 'Geetha Govindam'. Set to hit theaters on April 5 in multiple languages, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur.