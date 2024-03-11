'Yeh Toh VD Ka Cap Hai': Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's IG Posts Leave Fans Curious

Hyderabad: Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly been dating each other for a considerable period. The duo have appeared together in two blockbuster films Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, showcasing a captivating on-screen chemistry that has won the audiences' hearts. However, it's their off-screen connection that has sparked rumours.

In their Instagram posts, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda could be seen donning a matching pink beanie, a detail swiftly noticed by fans. Earlier, Vijay was seen wearing the same cap while promoting his business venture. On International Women's Day, Rashmika shared a photo of herself in the exact pink cap, sparking further interest in their relationship status.

Reacting to the picture, a social media user commented, "Topi is Vijay Deverakonda, love (sic)." Another wrote, "Arey vijjus pink cap on my rushie’s head (sic)." One more wrote, "Just VIROSH things..Pink Beanie Cap.. I didn't See Anything (sic)."

A fan commented, "Yeh toppi Devarkonda ka hai na (sic)?" Another fan commented, "Aree yeh toh vd ka cap hain (sic)."

Regardless of widespread speculation, neither of them has officially addressed the reported relationship. Nevertheless, their online interactions have only intensified these rumours. Rashmika, when previously asked about the persistent rumours, simply described it as 'cute'.

This is not the first time Vijay and Rashmika have hinted at their bond through social media interactions. Their lighthearted conversations and shared moments have fueled discussions among fans about the nature of their relationship. Moreover, the actors had previously posted pictures from their time in Vietnam.

There were also rumours circulating about their engagement on February 14, which Vijay Deverakonda categorically denied, dismissing them as baseless and commenting on the media's apparent desire for him to marry every two years.