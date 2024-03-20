WATCH: Shahid Kapoor Kisses Vijay Deverakonda at Event, Their Bromance Go Viral

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda share a special moment at the Prime Video event, showing affection and support for each other. Their bromance turn out to be one of the highlights of the evening, captured in viral videos.

Hyderabad: Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Kabir Singh leading man Shahid Kapoor had a special moment at the Prime Video event in Mumbai on March 19. Shahid and Vijay showed a lot of affection for each other, which was one of the highlights of the star-studded evening.

During the event, Shahid introduced Vijay's new film, Family Star, and expressed his love for him by giving him a kiss on the cheek. Family Star will be available on Prime Video after it finishes showing in theaters.

During their moments on stage, Shahid Kapoor praised Vijay, saying that without him, there wouldn't have been Arjun Reddy and without Arjun Reddy, there wouldn't have been Kabir Singh. This heartfelt moment was captured on video and has been spreading widely on social media.

In one of the viral videos from the event, Shahid is seen saying, "I want to thank Vijay. Kyunki tu nahi hota toh Arjun Reddy nahi hoti. Aur Arjun Reddy nahi hota toh Kabir Singh nahi hoti. I love you Vijay. (If you're not there, then 'Arjun Reddy' wouldn't have been made. If 'Arjun Reddy' wasn't there, then 'Kabir Singh' wouldn't have been made)."

Shahid Kapoor also announced his new film Ashwatthama at the event, and he celebrated the success of the popular show Farzi with its directors Raj and DK. Farzi had the biggest opening of 2023 for an original Indian show on Prime Video.

Vijay Deverakonda rose to fame with Arjun Reddy, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movie was a big hit but faced criticism for its portrayal of misogyny and toxic masculinity. Later, it was remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, which also became a blockbuster.

