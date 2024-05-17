Swati Maliwal Records Statement at Tis Hazari Court under Section 164

Swati Maliwal comes out of Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi on Friday after recording her statement. (ANI)

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal arrived at the Tis Hazari Court in Delhi to get her statement recorded under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure on Friday. Under Section 164, a magistrate can record a person's statement or confession during a police investigation before the trial.

An FIR was registered on Thursday in connection with the assault on Maliwal after she filed a complaint with the Delhi Police against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar for being assaulted at the Chief Minister's House. Kumar has been named in the FIR.

According to the police FIR, Maliwal in her complaint said that she was slapped, hit on the stomach, attacked and kicked by Bibhav Kumar at the Chief Minister's residence. The Delhi police filed an FIR in connection with the alleged assault naming Bibhav Kumar.

The FIR has been registered under sections 354, 506, 509, and 323 of the IPC, among other sections, for offences including assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, word gesture or acts of intent to insult and assault.

As per available information, Bibhav Kumar is in Punjab. Police teams from the North District and other teams have started investigating the case. Meanwhile NCW Chief Rekha Sharma on Friday said that the commission has asked for an Action taken report from the Delhi Police on the case "We have asked for an Action Taken Report from the Police. FIR charges have been framed. A medical examination of Swati Maliwal has also been done today. Bibhav has not replied to our notice," the NCW Chief said.

"We took suo moto when we saw this on social media. I was closely watching everything and I requested her to come out and file a complaint. I think she was traumatised because no one could expect that she would be beaten like this at their leader's residence. She is an MP who has always been taking up the issues of women. I told her that I was with her, and you come out and complain. After thinking for a long time, she filed a complaint," she further added.

The BJP also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of not being able to provide security to women in the National capital. "The women in Delhi are asking - can this CM (Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal) even provide security to the women in the city? Arvind Kejriwal is responsible for this incident," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in a press conference in Delhi. (With agency inputs)