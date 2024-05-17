ETV Bharat / bharat

Kejriwal Should Apologise on Maliwal Issue: FM Sitharaman

author img

By PTI

Published : 20 hours ago

Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman(IANS Photo)

Amid the ongoing row over AAP MP Swati Maliwal's assault case, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also took a dig at the Gandhi family members and said they would be voting for Somnath Bharti, who was accused of assaulting his pregnant wife.

New Delhi: Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not speaking on the issue of the alleged attack on his party MP Swati Maliwal, and said he is instead "shamelessly" moving around with accused Bibhav Kumar.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, FM Sitharaman demanded that the AAP convener speak on the issue and apologise. The senior BJP leader cited charges of attack on women against several AAP leaders, including its New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti, to claim that it is an anti-women party.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, the Finance Minister said the Gandhi family members would be voting for Bharti, who was accused of assaulting his pregnant wife.

A day after AAP MP Sanjay Singh promised action in the Maliwal case, accused Bibhav Kumar was seen with Kejriwal in Lucknow, she noted. It is unbelievable and unacceptable that Kejriwal has not spoken a word on the attack on his party woman MP, she said.

Maliwal has alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff "assaulted" her at the chief minister's official residence. The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Kumar as an accused in the case.

Read More

  1. Jairam Ramesh Takes a Dig at Nirmala Sitharaman for Questioning Feasibility of Congress's Manifesto
  2. Sitharaman Says Cong Kept Lofty Promises Only in Manifesto; Questions its 'Lack of Fiscal Knowledge'

TAGGED:

DELHI CM ARVIND KEJRIWALAAP MP SWATI MALIWALUNION MINISTER NIRMALA SITHARAMANSWATI MALIWAL ASSAULT CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Jaipur's Himmat Singh Lives Up to His Name, Climbs 70,679 Stairs To Have A Crack at Guinness World Record

US-Pakistan Relations: Shift in US Policy?

As Summers Simmer, Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Heat Wave

The Unfortunate Reality of India's Anti-defection Law

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.