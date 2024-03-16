It's a Wrap on Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal Thakur's Family Star, Trailer to Be out Soon

Hyderabad: Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Telugu film Family Star is finally getting ready for its release. Recently, the actors shared some exciting update about the film. Taking to social media, team Family Star announced that they have wrapped up shooting for the film, and the movie will be out in theaters on April 5.

Vijay and Mrunal hopped on social media to share that they've wrapped up filming for Family Star. The makers also posted a video showing the leading pair and the director, Parsuram Petla, announcing the end of filming and revealing that the trailer will be released soon.

"It's a wrap for #FamilyStar ⭐Coming to cinemas near you with lots of love & entertainment on April 5th ❤️‍🔥Trailer Announcement soon 💥," reads the caption on the official Instagram handle of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the banner behind Family Star. Meanwhile, Vijay's Instagram post also indicates that the whole cast and crew are eagerly waiting for the film's release.

Although the film faced delays during production, with the announcement of the release date, fans can now look forward to watching it. In the lead-up to the release, two songs from the movie, Nandanandanaa and Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa, have already been released, building even more excitement among fans. The teaser of Family Star released earlier this month and has garnered over 13 million views on YouTube so far. With Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur's chemistry on display, fans can't wait for the movie to hit theaters on April 5, 2024.