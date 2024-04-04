Family Star Advance Booking: Vijay Deverakonda-Mrunal's Film Faces Uphill Battle at Box Office

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Family Star, featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur in key roles, is scheduled to be released at cinemas on April 5. Despite the makers' confidence in the content, the advance ticket sales at the box office are not promising, far below the levels seen in Vijay's previous works.

Vijay Deverakonda's latest appearance was in the 2023 film Kushi, which received mixed reviews from critics and performed below expectations at the box office. Prior to that, he starred in Liger, which unfortunately was a major flop. Given this recent track record, the actor is seeking a significant comeback. Unfortunately, the outlook for his upcoming film's opening is not positive.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

According to a report from a Tollywood industry tracker, Family Star had recorded ticket sales totalling Rs 75 lakhs in gross revenue in Hyderabad until yesterday. Comparing this to Vijay's Kushi, which had reached Rs 2 crores, and Liger, at a higher sum of Rs 3 crores, it's evident that his upcoming movie falls considerably short.

The collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and director Parasuram, known for their successful work Geetha Govindham, has raised hopes for Family Star. With such a successful pairing, expectations are high for the movie, and it will be intriguing to see if the advance ticket sales meet expectations.

Moreover, besides Family Star, Vijay Deverakonda has been in the spotlight due to a recent comment made at the film's pre-release event, where he expressed his ambition to deliver a Rs 200-crore-grossing movie at the global box office. It's worth noting that he had shared a similar statement during the release of Liger, which garnered mixed reactions from the public.