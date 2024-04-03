Vijay-Mrunal's Family Star Makes History, Becomes FIRST Indian Film to Achieve THIS Milestone

Hyderabad: Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, is creating quite a buzz as it gears up for its release worldwide. The movie, directed by Parasuram Petla, is generating high expectations, with the lead actors leaving no stone unturned in promoting it. Exciting news broke recently as Family Star became the first Indian film to hit screens in Uruguay, a country in South America.

This milestone was announced by the makers on social media. This achievement stems from the growing relationship between Uruguay and India, particularly in the audiovisual sector. In March 2023, the Uruguayan ambassador to India highlighted the importance of this collaboration, aiming to foster stronger ties between the two countries' film industries. While the film releases in India on April 5, it will hit big screens in Uruguay a day earlier.

In the midst of this, the film's promotional activities are in full swing. Following the release of the trailer, the makers have now unveiled a lyrical video for the song Dekho Re Dekho. Previous releases like Nandanandanaa, Kalyani Vaccha Vacchaa, and Madhuramu Kadha have already piqued the audience's interest, setting the stage for a promising family entertainer.

Advance bookings for Family Star have commenced, although the extent of pre-sales success remains to be seen. Apart from Vijay and Mrunal, the film boasts a talented cast including Vasuki, Abhinaya, Ravi Babu, Vennela Kishore, Rohini Hattangadi, and Rashmika Mandanna in a cameo appearance. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, with music by Gopi Sundar, more updates on the movie are expected soon. Stay tuned for the latest developments!