Elvish Shares Cryptic Post after Fresh FIR for 'Illegally' Using Snakes in Video and Manisha Fiasco

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has been in the news for all the wrong reasons these days. The YouTuber has now shared a cryptic post on his Instagram handle amid the legal battles and the Manisha Rani fiasco. For the unversed, Elvish has been booked for using snakes without prior notice in his music video, right after getting bail in another case involving snakes.

Taking to Instagram, Yadav wrote: "ज़रा सा वक़्त क्या बदला नज़र मिलाने लगे, जिनकी औक़ात नहीं थी वह भी सर उठाने लगे (With just a little change in the times they started looking in the eye, those who were not capable even they started raising their heads). This comes after Elvish hinted at his friends and supporters sidelining him at these testing times.

Recently, Elvish was booked for using forbidden snakes in his songs. He was previously granted bail by a Noida court in another snake poison case. On Saturday, Elvish Yadav and singer Rahul Yadav, also known as Fazalpuria, were arrested by the Gurugram Police. The police move was taken days after a Gurugram court ordered the police to register a formal complaint (FIR) against the social media influencer. The court was contacted by animal rights activist Saurabh Gupta regarding a video that Elvish Yadav had shot in a Gurugram mall.

Three investigations are currently pending against Elvish Yadav in Delhi-NCR: two concern rare snakes, and one stems from his widely shared video in which he beat up YouTuber Maxtern. In the snake venom case, Elvish Yadav was charged with providing snake venom to a Noida rave gathering.

In another instance, Manisha Rani too opened up on unfollowing Elvish Yadav on Instagram. The Jhalakk Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner discussed her altercation with Elvish in a video statement she released on Saturday. Manisha disclosed that the argument between the two arose from the cover image of a joint post. She said that Elvish was supposed to upload a picture of himself with her, but he ignored it and instead posted a post of himself with actor Akshay.

Manisha said that she unfollowed Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish on Instagram due to his "egoistic" conduct, citing her "self-respect" as the reason. She claimed that using a photo of herself was "common sense" and said that she had ended the "Elvisha" fandom since there was no longer any cordial relationship between them.