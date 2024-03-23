Content Creator Elvish Gets Bail From Gurugram Court in Assault Case

Gurugram: A Gurugram court on Saturday granted bail to Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav in a case of assault against YouTuber Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern, said police. "The court heard the bail application and granted bail in the case. He will have to furnish a bail bond which would be submitted in the court," said his counsel, Advocate Himanshu Yadav.

The Gurugram Police had on Wednesday filed an application seeking a production warrant for Elvish Yadav, who was then lodged in Noida jail. Judicial Magistrate First Class Harsh Kumar had ordered Elvish to appear in court on March 27, but the Noida Police reached the Gurugram court along with Elvish on Saturday.

Elvish had on Friday been granted bail by a Gautam Budh Nagar court, said police. When he was brought to the court here, Elvish was taken for interrogation by a team from the Gurugram Police. He was questioned for three hours in connection with the assault case. "After interrogation, we produced him in the court seeking his 14 days' judicial custody. But the court granted him bail. We will issue notices to other accused to join the investigation," said Sector 53 Police Station SHO Inspector Rajender Kumar.

Advocate Yadav said Elvish was granted bail on the grounds that he and the complainant YouTuber had reached a compromise. On March 8, Elvish Yadav was caught in a video beating content creator Sagar Thakur in a mall shop in Gurugram. On Thakur's complaint, an FIR was registered against Elvish Yadav and others at Sector 53 Police Station.