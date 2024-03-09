YouTuber Elvish Yadav Booked for 'Assaulting' Delhi-Based Content Creator

author img

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Reality show Bigg Boss winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav and others have been booked for allegedly assaulting another content creator. The Victim, Sagar Thakur claimed that he was beaten by Elvish Yadav and others after an altercation following a social media clash.

Reality show Bigg Boss winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav and others have been booked for allegedly assaulting another content creator. The Victim, Sagar Thakur claimed that he was beaten by Elvish Yadav and others after an altercation following a social media clash.

Gurugram: YouTuber Elvish Yadav and a few others with him allegedly assaulted a Delhi-based content creator in a shopping mall here in Sector 53 area, police said on Friday. A purported video of the alleged assault has surfaced on social media. The complainant Sagar Thakur, a Delhi resident, also claimed that Yadav "tried to break his spine" and "threatened to kill him".

Thakur is a content creator with over 1.6 millions subscribers on YouTube, 8,90,000 followers on Instagram and 2,50,000 followers on X. In his complaint, Thakur said he and Yadav have known each other since 2021. "In the last few months, Elvish fan pages have been spreading hate and propaganda which made me distressed, he said.

Thakur said that Yadav asked to meet him on Friday and he accepted thinking it to be a discussion. "When he came to the store he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk started beating me and started using abusive language. Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine so that I would become physically disabled. Before leaving, Elvish Yadav threatened to kill me and I was almost unconscious (after the beatings)," Thakur said in his complaint.

The incident happened around 12.30 am on Friday, he added. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Yadav and others under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station on Friday evening, police said. A probe into the matter is underway, SHO Rajender Kumar said.

Read More

  1. Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav in Trouble Again in Snake Venom Case
  2. Elvish Yadav case: Recovery of 'red diary' likley to offer vital clues to police
  3. Noida Police grill Youtuber Elvish Yadav; Probe finds venom glands missing in nine rescued snakes

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Malaysia Airlines MH-370 Disappearance Completes 10 Years: Here Is What We Know Today

Justice B V Nagarathna: Time to Break Glass Ceiling, Women to Strive Ahead

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

Women's Day 2024: All You Should Know About Menstrual Hygiene

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.