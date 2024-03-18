Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav Admits Arranging Snake Venom at Rave Parties

Hyderabad: YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav is in remand for allegedly organising rave parties with snake venom. It seems that he disclosed important things during the investigation. It is known that the UP Police registered a case against popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT season-2 (Hindi) winner Elvish Yadav last year for allegedly organising rave parties with snake venom.

He was on the run for some time and was arrested by the Noida police on Sunday in connection with a probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party here four months ago. Yadav, a winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT, was later produced in a special court in Surajpur, which sent the 26-year-old social media influencer to 14-day judicial custody, they said. He was among six people named in an FIR registered at Noida's Sector 49 police station on November 3, 2023 . The five other accused, identified as snake charmers, were arrested in November, but are currently out on bail, the police said.

It seems that he has revealed important things as part of the investigation. According to the police report, it has been revealed that he ordered snakes and their poison for rave parties. Police sources disclosed that he is in contact with the accused, who has already been arrested.

In November last year, the police raided a rave party, which was going on in Sector 49 in Noida. Cases have been registered against five people. At that time, Elvish Yadav's name was also included in the FIR. A few snakes and 20 ml of venom were recovered.

A case has been registered against Elvis after a video of him holding a snake with his hand came out, the police said. The real matter came to light when those who were arrested during this attack were questioned.

They revealed that they often supply snakes to the parties he organises. They agreed that they take a huge amount of money for this. Elvish was on the run when he came to know that a case was registered against him.

