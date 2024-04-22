Disha Patani Wows Fans with Impressive Backflip Flaunting Her Ninja Skills - Watch

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Updated : 14 hours ago

Disha Patani Wows Fans as She Returns to Training with Spectacular Backflip Stunt - Watch

Bollywood actor Disha Patani shares a video on Instagram and impresses fans with her ninja skills. She performs backflip stunts, alongside her coach Nadeem Akhtar.

Hyderabad: Disha Patani's fans have multiple reasons to adore their favourite actor. Her stunning beauty, fabulous physique, and remarkable martial arts skills are just a few of her attributes. The 31-year-old actor, who is consistently dedicated to her fitness routine, often offers her fans glimpses of her workout sessions. On Monday, Disha shared a video in which she carried out a backflip stunt under the guidance of ninja coach Nadeem Akhtar.

Disha Patani took to her Instagram handle and shared a video wherein she is seen showcasing her ninja skills by performing backflip stunts. Her ninja coach Nadeem Akhtar is right beside her, who assisted her in executing the stunt. Alongside the video, she wrote in the caption, "Training after ages @nadeemakhtarparkour88 coach ninja."

Fans thronged the comment section soon after she dropped the post and filled it with admiration. One fan wrote, "Mam aap mera inspiration ho." Another wrote, "Hardworking Girl Disha Patani." A netizen commented, "You are amazing." One more wrote, "You’re the best."

In terms of her professional endeavours, Disha Patani last appeared in Karan Johar's action movie Yodha, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashii Khanna. Although the movie had a lukewarm reception at the box office, Disha's future projects, such as Welcome to the Jungle and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, are highly anticipated. Additionally, her venture into Tamil cinema with Kanguva will highlight her versatility as an actor.

