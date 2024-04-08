Tiger Shroff on Relationship Status: 'Meri Ek Hi Disha Hai Life Mein...'

Hyderabad: The Buzz around Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's alleged romance has resurfaced after the news emerged in 2022 that the duo had decided to end their relationship. Despite this, Disha, who shares a strong bond with Tiger's family, maintains close ties with them. She is often seen spending time with Tiger's sister Krishna and mother Ayesha Shroff, while also remaining friends with Tiger. In a recent interview with a newswire, Tiger addressed the rumours of him patching up with Disha Patani.

During the interview, Tiger was asked about his relationship status, with the interviewer subtly mentioning his apparent reconciliation with Disha Patani. When asked, "Are you single? Aapki zindagi kis Disha mein jaa rahi hai?", Tiger cleverly responded, "Meri ek hi Disha hai life mein… aur wo hai mera kaam."

Recently, Disha joined Tiger for Holi celebrations at Akshay Kumar's residence. Sharing moments of the festive occasion, she also posted snippets of the enjoyable times spent with them, leading many to speculate if Disha and Tiger had renewed their romance.

The rumoured couple previously collaborated on the music video Befikra (2016) and later starred together in Ahmed Khan's action-thriller Baaghi 2 (2018). Disha also made a special appearance in the song Do You Love Me in Baaghi 3 (2020).

Speaking of Tiger's professional endeavours, he is set to appear in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Sonakshi Sinha. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is scheduled for release on April 10. Additionally, Tiger will feature in an untitled project helmed by Jagan Shakti. He has also joined Rohit Shetty's cop universe in Singham Again, where he plays ACP Satya Pattnaik.