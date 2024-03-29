Crew Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti's Film Estimated to Start Strong

Hyderabad: Crew starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon hit the screens today. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the heist comedy, after a well-received special screening, is hitting approximately 2500 screens in India and around 1000 screens worldwide. Predictions for its opening day box office collection are already in.

Industry tracker Ormax Media estimates that Crew could rake in over Rs 6.5 crore nett in India on its first day. The film is mounted on a reported budget of Rs 40-50 crore. Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Rhea Kapoor's Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew marks their second all-female led cast film, following 2018's Veere Di Wedding which also starred Kareena in lead role.

Crew's ensemble cast, featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, has drawn considerable attention. When asked whether it was difficult to pull off the casting coup, director Krishnan expressed the challenge of redefining the audience's perception of these actors, each known for distinct roles. While taking to a newswire, he explained, "We had to figure out what personality we are going to put into each of these characters."

Crew faces competition from other releases like Randeep Hooda's Swatantra Veer Savarkar and Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express. However, it's expected to bask in the spotlight until April 10, when Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hits the screens.