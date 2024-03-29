Crew Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti's Film Estimated to Start Strong

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Mar 29, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Updated : Mar 29, 2024, 2:28 PM IST

Crew Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon's Film Estimated to Start Strong

Rajesh A Krishnan helmed Crew is all set to debut with impressive numbers. Read on for the box office prediction for the heist comedy starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Hyderabad: Crew starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon hit the screens today. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the heist comedy, after a well-received special screening, is hitting approximately 2500 screens in India and around 1000 screens worldwide. Predictions for its opening day box office collection are already in.

Industry tracker Ormax Media estimates that Crew could rake in over Rs 6.5 crore nett in India on its first day. The film is mounted on a reported budget of Rs 40-50 crore. Produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Rhea Kapoor's Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew marks their second all-female led cast film, following 2018's Veere Di Wedding which also starred Kareena in lead role.

Crew's ensemble cast, featuring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon, has drawn considerable attention. When asked whether it was difficult to pull off the casting coup, director Krishnan expressed the challenge of redefining the audience's perception of these actors, each known for distinct roles. While taking to a newswire, he explained, "We had to figure out what personality we are going to put into each of these characters."

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Crew faces competition from other releases like Randeep Hooda's Swatantra Veer Savarkar and Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express. However, it's expected to bask in the spotlight until April 10, when Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan hits the screens.

Read More

  1. Crew X Review: Tabu, Kareena and Kriti's Wacky Heist Comedy Gets Thumbs up from Netizens
  2. Will Kareena Kapoor Brace Famous Size Zero Look From 'Tashan' Again? Know Here
  3. Kriti Sanon's Pictures with Mystery Man Sparks Dating Rumours
Last Updated :Mar 29, 2024, 2:28 PM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.