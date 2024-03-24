Kriti Sanon's Pictures with Mystery Man Sparks Dating Rumours

Hyderabad: Ahead of Crew release, Kriti Sanon is hogging headlines for rumours swirling around her love life. Recently, the Mimi star was seen in London holding hands with a mystery man. Although fans managed to snap a photo, it only showed their backs, leaving everyone guessing. They were both twinning in black and grey outfits as they strolled together.

Soon after the pictures surfaced on social media, netizens went into a frenzy trying to figure out who the man was. Many believe he is Kabir Bahia, known to be close to former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife, Sakshi Dhoni. Fans started connecting the dots, pointing out that Kriti and Kabir follow each other on Instagram and have been seen together in photos.

Some fans even noticed that Kriti had spent Christmas 2023 with MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni, and Kabir. This led to speculation that Kriti might have been in Dubai for New Year's Eve because the Bahias usually celebrate there with the Dhoni family.

Despite the curiosity about her personal life, Kriti has kept the focus on her work, regularly making headlines for her upcoming movie projects. She has managed to avoid being linked romantically with anyone.

Currently, Kriti is getting ready for the release of Crew, a highly anticipated comedy film, where she stars alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu. The movie is set to hit theaters on March 29 and also features Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma in important roles.