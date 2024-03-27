Will Kareena Kapoor Brace Famous Size-Zero Look From 'Tashan' Again? Know Here

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to enthrall the audience in the upcoming film Crew. Directed by Rajesh A Krishnan, the movie also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kapil Sharma in pivotal roles.

Recently, Kareena opened up about her past experience with achieving a size-zero figure and discussed the possibility of acing it again in the future.

Back in 2008, during the making of the film Tashan, Kareena Kapoor dedicated herself to attaining a size-zero physique by shedding a considerable amount of weight. Her remarkable transformation became a major headline that year.

During a recent podcast interview, Kareena addressed any undisclosed challenges she faced during her weight loss journey. Emphasising that she prioritised her mental well-being throughout the process, the actor stated that while she is ambitious, she never compromised with her health or mental peace.

Reflecting on her past pursuit of the zero-size look, Kareena acknowledged the dedication it demanded, revealing, "For size zero also I took the time, almost a year and a half to get into that look, and it was like a challenge. Ek baar karna hai life mein (Have to do it once in my life)."

Denoting her readiness to embrace diverse body types in the current era where inclusivity is celebrated, Kareena indicated her openness to performing in an action film without the need to fit into a specific body image.

Looking ahead, apart from Crew, Kareena's forthcoming project is Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, featuring a stellar cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, and Deepika Padukone, alongside Arjun Kapoor in a negative role.