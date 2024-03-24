Toxic: Makers Spill on Kareena, Sai Pallavi, Shruti Haasan Coming on Board for Yash Starrer

Hyderabad: Rumours were rife about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sai Pallavi, and Shruti Haasan joining Yash in his upcoming project Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. In the midst of the speculations, the film's producers issued a statement urging everyone to desist from conjecture.

"There are many unsubstantiated theories and information doing rounds about the casting of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. We truly appreciate the excitement around Toxic, but at this point, we would request everyone to refrain from speculation. The casting process for the film is near completion, and we are thrilled with the team we have onboard. As we gear up to bring this story to life, we request everyone to wait for the official announcements," the makers said in a statement.

Earlier, speculations of Shruti Haasan and Sai Pallavi's involvement were doing the rounds. Recently, reports of Kareena Kapoor Khan's alleged casting in the film circulated widely. Kareena heightened the buzz surrounding her South debut with a pan-India flick. In an interview, Kareena hinted at her excitement while talking about her forthcoming film Crew, teasing her fans about her role in a "very big South film."

Fans, however, were convinced she was referring to Toxic, despite the fact that she did not reveal the name of the film. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will be helmed by Geethu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film is set to hit theatres on April 10, 2025.

Yash announced the film's title in an Instagram video with the caption, "'What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC." The video showed the actor's appearance in the film, wearing a cap with a cigar chapped between his lips. The film is touted as an action film set against the backdrop of the drug cartel.