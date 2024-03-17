Kareena Kapoor Teases Role in 'Very Big South Film'; Fans Connect the Dots to Yash's Toxic

Hyderabad: Kareena Kapoor recently hinted at her debut in a significant South Indian film, sparking speculation among fans about her potential role in Yash's upcoming movie, Toxic. Earlier reports had hinted at Kareena's potential collaboration with Yash in Toxic, with the film's makers reportedly eager to secure her participation. Following which, Kareena's team urged fans to wait for an imminent official announcement regarding her next project.

A video shared on Reddit, captured Kareena discussing her venture into South Indian cinema during a Zoom session with her fans. She expressed her excitement, stating, "Now, like I said, I might be doing a very big South film. Now it’s like, all pan-India so I don’t know where I’ll be shooting, but I’m excited for all my fans to know that it’s going to be the first time that I will be doing this."

This revelation led to various discussions among fans, praising Kareena's versatility in choosing diverse projects ranging from mainstream ventures like Toxic and Singham to more content-driven films like Jaane Jaan and The Buckingham Murders. Fans also lauded her longevity in the industry, particularly highlighting her forthcoming pan-India film opposite Yash at the age of 42, which they deemed remarkable in an industry often criticised for its ageism and sexism.

Meanwhile, Yash's Toxic, slated for release in April 2025, marks his first collaboration with director Geetu Mohandas. As fans eagerly await Kareena's next on-screen appearance, they can anticipate her upcoming film Crew, featuring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma, set to hit theaters on March 29.