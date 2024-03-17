Kareena Kapoor Teases Role in 'Very Big South Film'; Fans Connect the Dots to Yash's Toxic

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Kareena Kapoor Teases Role in 'Very Big South Film'; Fans Connect the Dots to Yash's Toxic

Kareena Kapoor Khan teases her South debut which will be a pan-India film. The actor adds to the buzz around her potential role in KGF star Yash' upcoming film Toxic, helmed by Geetu Mohandas.

Hyderabad: Kareena Kapoor recently hinted at her debut in a significant South Indian film, sparking speculation among fans about her potential role in Yash's upcoming movie, Toxic. Earlier reports had hinted at Kareena's potential collaboration with Yash in Toxic, with the film's makers reportedly eager to secure her participation. Following which, Kareena's team urged fans to wait for an imminent official announcement regarding her next project.

A video shared on Reddit, captured Kareena discussing her venture into South Indian cinema during a Zoom session with her fans. She expressed her excitement, stating, "Now, like I said, I might be doing a very big South film. Now it’s like, all pan-India so I don’t know where I’ll be shooting, but I’m excited for all my fans to know that it’s going to be the first time that I will be doing this."

This revelation led to various discussions among fans, praising Kareena's versatility in choosing diverse projects ranging from mainstream ventures like Toxic and Singham to more content-driven films like Jaane Jaan and The Buckingham Murders. Fans also lauded her longevity in the industry, particularly highlighting her forthcoming pan-India film opposite Yash at the age of 42, which they deemed remarkable in an industry often criticised for its ageism and sexism.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Meanwhile, Yash's Toxic, slated for release in April 2025, marks his first collaboration with director Geetu Mohandas. As fans eagerly await Kareena's next on-screen appearance, they can anticipate her upcoming film Crew, featuring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma, set to hit theaters on March 29.

Read More

  1. 'Genius': Starstruck Kareena Kapoor Lauds Robert Downey Jr's Oscar Acceptance Speech
  2. Did Kareena Kapoor Just Ignore Shahid Kapoor at Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024? Viral Video Hints So
  3. Kareena Kapoor reveals what made her marry Saif Ali Khan after living together for 5 years

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.