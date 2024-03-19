Shruti Haasan Joins Toxic Cast amid Speculation of Kareena's South Debut Alongside Yash: Reports

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 31 minutes ago

Shruti Haasan Joins Toxic Cast amid Speculation of Kareena's South Debut Alongside Yash: Reports

Shruti Haasan is signed up to play a pivotal role in KGF star Yash's upcoming film Toxic. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is said to mark Kareena Kapoor Khan's foray in South movies. Toxic is scheduled to hit big screen son April 10, 2025.

Hyderabad: Shruti Haasan is being tapped to play a pivotal role in Yash's upcoming movie, Toxic. Although earlier rumours hinted at her and Sai Pallavi's involvement, the makers hadn't confirmed anything on star cast of the film. The latest buzz surrounding the film suggests that Shruti will play a significant role in it, although specific details about her character remain unknown.

In her previous outing, Salaar, Shruti starred opposite Prabhas. However, her role in Toxic is still shrouded in mystery. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features Yash in the lead role, marking his 19th venture.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Toxic recently made headlines when reports of Kareena Kapoor Khan's supposed casting in the film went rife. What added to the the excitement was Kareena spiking up the anticipation around her South debut with a pan-India film. During promotions of her upcoming film Crew, Kareena hinted at her excitement, teasing her fans about her role in a "very big South film." Although she didn't explicitly mention Toxic, fans are convinced that's what she was referring to.

Toxic is bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. Last December, the makers released a teaser of the film with the tagline "A fairytale for grown-ups." The film is set to hit screens on April 10, 2025, making it Yash's first project after the massive success of KGF 2 in 2022. Given Yash's rising popularity as a pan-India star, anticipation for Toxic is high among fans and the film industry alike.

Despite the eagerness for more details, the makers are keeping the project tightly under wraps, leaving fans curious about what Yash has in store for them next.

Read More

  1. Salaar success bash: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel reunite with team for a grand celebration in Bengaluru
  2. Kareena Kapoor Teases Role in 'Very Big South Film'; Fans Connect the Dots to Yash's Toxic
  3. Ramayan: Here's When Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash Starrer Is Likely to Be Announced

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.