Shruti Haasan Joins Toxic Cast amid Speculation of Kareena's South Debut Alongside Yash: Reports

Hyderabad: Shruti Haasan is being tapped to play a pivotal role in Yash's upcoming movie, Toxic. Although earlier rumours hinted at her and Sai Pallavi's involvement, the makers hadn't confirmed anything on star cast of the film. The latest buzz surrounding the film suggests that Shruti will play a significant role in it, although specific details about her character remain unknown.

In her previous outing, Salaar, Shruti starred opposite Prabhas. However, her role in Toxic is still shrouded in mystery. Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features Yash in the lead role, marking his 19th venture.

Toxic recently made headlines when reports of Kareena Kapoor Khan's supposed casting in the film went rife. What added to the the excitement was Kareena spiking up the anticipation around her South debut with a pan-India film. During promotions of her upcoming film Crew, Kareena hinted at her excitement, teasing her fans about her role in a "very big South film." Although she didn't explicitly mention Toxic, fans are convinced that's what she was referring to.

Toxic is bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana under KVN Productions. Last December, the makers released a teaser of the film with the tagline "A fairytale for grown-ups." The film is set to hit screens on April 10, 2025, making it Yash's first project after the massive success of KGF 2 in 2022. Given Yash's rising popularity as a pan-India star, anticipation for Toxic is high among fans and the film industry alike.

Despite the eagerness for more details, the makers are keeping the project tightly under wraps, leaving fans curious about what Yash has in store for them next.