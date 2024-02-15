Yash Addresses Reports of Shah Rukh Khan Doing Cameo in Toxic

Hyderabad: Actor Yash, following the tremendous success of the KGF series, is now gearing up to embark on his next endeavour. In December last year, the makers of the upcoming gangster action thriller titled Toxic announced that the film will be directed by Geetu Mohandas. Recent chatter in the industry suggests that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has been approached for a cameo in the film. However, there has been no official confirmation.

During an interview on February 14, Yash addressed the speculation, revealing that nothing has been confirmed yet. He also stated that the makers will soon announce the cast of the film, and fans should only rely on information from official sources. Reports suggest that the Jawan actor has neither accepted nor declined the offer and will share his decision with the makers soon.

The upcoming film Toxic marks Geetu Mohandas' directorial debut in the Kannada film industry and her first collaboration with Yash. The film centers around a drug cartel in Goa and is expected to be made on a huge budget. Furthermore, it is said to boast a compelling storyline and engaging content. During the interview, Yash mentioned that Toxic is not just a pan-Indian film, but a pan-world one. Earlier reports indicated that Kareena Kapoor would be playing the female lead, although official confirmation is still pending.

Reportedly, Charan Raj has been assigned to compose the film's music, while Steve Griffin has been approached for the stunt choreography. Additionally, Yash has decided to co-produce the film, making it the first release under his banner, Monster Mind Creations. Reports suggest that Toxic will hit theaters in April 2025.