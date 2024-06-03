ETV Bharat / state

Cop Killed by Unidentified Persons in Chhattisgarh's Sukma; Role of Naxalites Suspected

Jun 3, 2024

A police head constable named Sodi Laxman was fatally attacked by unidentified individuals, believed to be Naxalites. The incident occurred during a fair in Gadiras village, prompting an investigation into possible motives, including personal vendettas.

Security personnel at the site of Naxal attack (ANI Photo)

Sukma: A police head constable was hacked to death by unidentified persons at a village in Chhattisgarh's Naxal-hit Sukma district, an official said on Monday. Prima facie, the modus operandi of the attack suggested it was executed by a "small action team of Naxalites," he said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday in Gadiras village when the deceased, identified as head constable Sodi Laxman, had gone to visit a fair held there, the official said. Unidentified persons attacked him with sharp-edged weapons on his neck. The cop died on the spot, he said.

After being alerted, a team from Gadiras police station rushed to the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, he said. "Prima facie, the modus operandi of the attack suggests it was executed by a small action team of Naxalites. However, the investigation is being done from all possible angles, including personal enmity," the official said. Efforts were on to trace the assailants, he added.

