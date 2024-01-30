Yash to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for second Bollywood film? Deets inside

Hyderabad: Yash is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious movie Ramayana. Apart from that there is buzz that the Kannada sensation is already in talks for his second Hindi project, having expressed a desire to collaborate with actor Shah Rukh Khan. He is planning an action initiative for his next appearance.

The actor, who rose to prominence with the success of the KGF trilogy, will play Ravana in Tiwari's film adaptation of the fable. Talking about his second venture, a source close to the development revealed: "Yash recognises that the success of the KGF franchise has given him a large fan base among Hindi audiences. And that is one of the reasons he is delighted to enter Bollywood and expand the same."

The insider added, "While he is busy shooting the second installment of KGF and Ramayana, he is not in the mood to slow down. He is already in talks for his second picture, an action feature. He is in talks with Red Chillies Entertainment about the project. They are currently discussing the creative concepts with the actor, who has expressed interest in seeing how it develops. There have been reports that he has expressed a desire to work with actor Shah Rukh Khan."

There have been discussions about him teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan -- a concept that has both stars very thrilled. However, the two are deliberating on the perfect project to collaborate on because there would be high expectations, and they do not want to disappoint their fans." Meanwhile, a source close to Yash rejected the accusations, stating that he is "currently focused on projects he has in his hands."

Yash is reportedly seeking around Rs 150 crore for Tiwari's Ramayana film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. "He is charging between Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore for the film, with Rs 100 crore being the minimum, and the higher limit depends on the number of days he is supposed to shoot and give to the schedules," the source said at the time.