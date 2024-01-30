Loading...

Yash to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan for second Bollywood film? Deets inside

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

ash is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious movie Ramayana. Apart from that there is buzz that the Kannada sensation is already in talks for his second Hindi project, having expressed a desire to collaborate with actor Shah Rukh Khan. He is planning an action initiative for his next appearance.

Yash expresses his will to work alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The actor is slated to make is Bollywood debut with Nitesh Tiwary's Ramayana.

Hyderabad: Yash is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious movie Ramayana. Apart from that there is buzz that the Kannada sensation is already in talks for his second Hindi project, having expressed a desire to collaborate with actor Shah Rukh Khan. He is planning an action initiative for his next appearance.

The actor, who rose to prominence with the success of the KGF trilogy, will play Ravana in Tiwari's film adaptation of the fable. Talking about his second venture, a source close to the development revealed: "Yash recognises that the success of the KGF franchise has given him a large fan base among Hindi audiences. And that is one of the reasons he is delighted to enter Bollywood and expand the same."

The insider added, "While he is busy shooting the second installment of KGF and Ramayana, he is not in the mood to slow down. He is already in talks for his second picture, an action feature. He is in talks with Red Chillies Entertainment about the project. They are currently discussing the creative concepts with the actor, who has expressed interest in seeing how it develops. There have been reports that he has expressed a desire to work with actor Shah Rukh Khan."

There have been discussions about him teaming up with Shah Rukh Khan -- a concept that has both stars very thrilled. However, the two are deliberating on the perfect project to collaborate on because there would be high expectations, and they do not want to disappoint their fans." Meanwhile, a source close to Yash rejected the accusations, stating that he is "currently focused on projects he has in his hands."

Yash is reportedly seeking around Rs 150 crore for Tiwari's Ramayana film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. "He is charging between Rs 100 crore to Rs 150 crore for the film, with Rs 100 crore being the minimum, and the higher limit depends on the number of days he is supposed to shoot and give to the schedules," the source said at the time.

Read More

  1. Yash gives Rs 5 lakh compensation to families of 3 fans who died on his birthday
  2. Shah Rukh Khan's Gesture for an Emotional Fan Goes Viral for All the Right Reasons - Watch
  3. This is when Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana will go on floors

TAGGED:

YashYash Bollywood DebutYash and Shah Rukh Khan Together

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.