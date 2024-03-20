Crew Song Choli Ke Peeche: Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns on 'Fire Mode' in This High-Energy Track

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Crew Song Choli Ke Peeche: Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns on 'Fire Mode' in This High-Energy Track

The makers of the highly anticipated film Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu in the lead roles, drop the movie's second single titled Choli Ke Peeche on Wednesday. Kareena brings a whole new energy to this fantastic version of the Choli Ke Peeche track.

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Crew is causing excitement among fans with its star-studded cast, which includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. Ever since its announcement, the movie has captivated audiences worldwide. The recent release of the trailer has further heightened anticipation. Adding to the thrill, the makers have now unveiled the second track, Choli Ke Peeche, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shines in the second track, Choli Ke Peeche from the movie. Her energy and excitement bring a fresh take to the classic Choli Ke Peeche song, much to the delight of fans. This remake of Ila Arun's hit also features the vocals of Diljit Dosanjh.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Reacting to the song, a fan wrote, "Kareena just killed it with her expressions and beauty....Diljit Dosanjh shines with his voice (sic)." Another commented, "Kareena Kapoor khan owned it! There can never be another bebo (sic)." A netizen wrote, "Kareen Kapoor Active Fire Mode on this whole song (sic)."

Prepare for a delightful cinematic experience with the eagerly awaited film Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by a stellar team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, along with the versatile Diljit Dosanjh and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, this family-friendly movie ensures wholesome entertainment. Scheduled to hit the silver screens on March 29, 2024, just in time for the Good Friday weekend, Crew guarantees an unforgettable cinematic journey filled with joy and excitement.

READ MORE

  1. Crew Trailer: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon Headed for a Hilarious and Quirky Flight
  2. Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Tabu Dazzle in Diljit Dosanjh's Song Naina from The Crew - Watch
  3. Crew Teaser Out: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu Promise a Laugh Riot

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | The Science Behind Waves, Storms, Tsunamis and their Prediction: NIOT Scientist Explains

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

Why India is Emerging as a Big Player in Sri Lanka’s Renewable Energy Sector

Explained: What Makes Indians Happy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.