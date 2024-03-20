Crew Song Choli Ke Peeche: Kareena Kapoor Khan Turns on 'Fire Mode' in This High-Energy Track

Hyderabad: The upcoming film Crew is causing excitement among fans with its star-studded cast, which includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. Ever since its announcement, the movie has captivated audiences worldwide. The recent release of the trailer has further heightened anticipation. Adding to the thrill, the makers have now unveiled the second track, Choli Ke Peeche, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shines in the second track, Choli Ke Peeche from the movie. Her energy and excitement bring a fresh take to the classic Choli Ke Peeche song, much to the delight of fans. This remake of Ila Arun's hit also features the vocals of Diljit Dosanjh.

Reacting to the song, a fan wrote, "Kareena just killed it with her expressions and beauty....Diljit Dosanjh shines with his voice (sic)." Another commented, "Kareena Kapoor khan owned it! There can never be another bebo (sic)." A netizen wrote, "Kareen Kapoor Active Fire Mode on this whole song (sic)."

Prepare for a delightful cinematic experience with the eagerly awaited film Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan and produced by a stellar team including Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, along with the versatile Diljit Dosanjh and a special appearance by Kapil Sharma.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, this family-friendly movie ensures wholesome entertainment. Scheduled to hit the silver screens on March 29, 2024, just in time for the Good Friday weekend, Crew guarantees an unforgettable cinematic journey filled with joy and excitement.