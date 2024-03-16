Crew Trailer: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon Headed for a Hilarious and Quirky Flight

Hyderabad: The trailer of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon starrer Crew is out now. The promotional asset introduces these three leading ladies playing flight attendants who are unhappy with their jobs. They're struggling with unpaid wages and feeling like their careers are going nowhere. But their luck changes when they find gold bars on a passenger who is unconscious.

Excited about their newfound wealth, they decide to take the gold and start living lavishly. The Crew trailer promises a fun and thrilling adventure as the three friends embark on a journey around the world with their stolen treasure. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie is set to release on March 29th.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

In the trailer, we see Kareena, Tabu and Kriti dealing with the aftermath of their heist. They face questioning from security officers and worry about losing their jobs. But they also embrace their new lifestyle, pulling off daring stunts and enjoying the high life.

The movie features a mix of comedy, action, and romance. Diljit Dosanjh makes a cameo appearance as Kriti Sanon's love interest. The trailer is filled with fast-paced scenes, including a murder mystery and the leading divas pulling off daring heists.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Talking about the film, Kriti earlier described Crew as a quirky and fun film with a strong focus on the friendship between the three women. She praised the writing and the comedic elements, promising audiences an entertaining ride.

Alongside the main cast, Crew also features special appearances from Anil Kapoor, and Kapil Sharma. Produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, the movie promises to be an entertaining watch when it hits theaters on March 29.