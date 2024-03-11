'Genius': Starstruck Kareena Kapoor Lauds Robert Downey Jr's Oscar Acceptance Speech

Hyderabad: The Oscars 2024 ceremony is a big deal, and everyone is excited to see who won what. While fans were cheering for their favorites, Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan were no exception. Today, Robert Downey Jr won his first-ever Oscar for his role in Oppenheimer. Kareena Kapoor Khan praised Robert Downey Jr's acceptance speech at the Oscars 2024, which was funny and heartfelt.

During the Oscars, Robert Downey Jr won his first Oscar for his performance in Christopher Nolan helmed Oppenheimer. Soon after the Hollywood star was honoured with the Oscar, videos of his acceptance speech surfaced online.

Joining the fans of Robert across the glob was Kareena who also shared a video of his acceptance speech from the award gala. In the video, the actor is seen thanking his 'terrible childhood' and his wife Susan for supporting him. He also thanked his colleagues and said he became a better person because of them. Kareena called him a "genius" on her Instagram story, along with some starstruck emojis showing applause and laughter.

Kareena Kapoor Lauds Robert Downey Jr's Oscar Acceptance Speech

Meanwhile, Kareena recently appeared in the movie Jaane Jaan, which was well-received. She's now gearing up for the release of The Crew which is scheduled for March 29. The actor also has The Buckingham Murders coming up next, where she plays a detective investigating a child's death.