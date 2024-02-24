Crew Teaser Out: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu Promise a Laugh Riot

The upcoming film Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, is all set to hit theatres on March 29. Ahead of the release, the makers have dropped the teaser of the movie.
Hyderabad: The release date for the highly-anticipated film Crew is approaching fast, with the big screen debut scheduled for March 29. This film features a star-studded cast, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu among the ensemble. Additionally, Diljit Dosanjh makes a noteworthy cameo appearance in this film. Prior to the release, the makers unveiled the movie's teaser on Saturday.
READ MORE
- Crew First-Look Posters: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti as Air Hostesses Are Ready to 'Steal, Risk, Fake It'
- The Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops New Release Date with Film's Teaser - Watch
- Kareena Kapoor Calls Vikrant Massey and 12th Fail Team 'Legends', Latter Reacts