Crew Teaser Out: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu Promise a Laugh Riot

Hyderabad: The release date for the highly-anticipated film Crew is approaching fast, with the big screen debut scheduled for March 29. This film features a star-studded cast, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu among the ensemble. Additionally, Diljit Dosanjh makes a noteworthy cameo appearance in this film. Prior to the release, the makers unveiled the movie's teaser on Saturday.