Crew Teaser Out: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu Promise a Laugh Riot

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 10 minutes ago

Crew Teaser Out: Air Hostesses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu Promise a Laugh Riot

The upcoming film Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, is all set to hit theatres on March 29. Ahead of the release, the makers have dropped the teaser of the movie.

Hyderabad: The release date for the highly-anticipated film Crew is approaching fast, with the big screen debut scheduled for March 29. This film features a star-studded cast, with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu among the ensemble. Additionally, Diljit Dosanjh makes a noteworthy cameo appearance in this film. Prior to the release, the makers unveiled the movie's teaser on Saturday.

READ MORE

  1. Crew First-Look Posters: Kareena, Tabu, Kriti as Air Hostesses Are Ready to 'Steal, Risk, Fake It'
  2. The Crew: Kareena Kapoor Khan Drops New Release Date with Film's Teaser - Watch
  3. Kareena Kapoor Calls Vikrant Massey and 12th Fail Team 'Legends', Latter Reacts

TAGGED:

Crew Teaser OutKareena Kapoor KhanKriti SanonTabu

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why India’s GDP Growth Rate Is Set to Decline to 6.5 Percent Next Year

'Kidneys on Sale on Telegram': Telangana CID Registers FIR Under Human Organs Transplantation Act

R Ashwin becomes first Indian bowler to take 100 Test wickets against England

Drugs worth Rs 350 Crore seized from Fishing Boat in Gujarat's Veraval port

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.